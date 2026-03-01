Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stock Position Decreased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

