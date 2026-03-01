The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 867.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Autonomous Res cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 7.7%

GS stock opened at $857.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.