Cynthia Yazdi Sells 7,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSI stock opened at $481.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,108,000 after buying an additional 570,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

