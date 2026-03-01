Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.2590. 1,293,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,345,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $564.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

