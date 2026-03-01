Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.2590. 1,293,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,345,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
- Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow and liquidity improved — cash from operations rose materially year‑over‑year and cash & equivalents increased, giving CODI more runway to execute divestitures and manage liabilities. 5.11, BOA and PrimaLoft Post Q4 Gains in CODI’s Branded Consumer Segment
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a mid‑single‑digit EBITDA growth target for 2026 and said divestiture processes will accelerate — a clearer strategic path that could unlock value if executed. Compass Diversified outlines mid-single-digit EBITDA growth target for 2026 as divestiture processes accelerate
- Neutral Sentiment: Some branded consumer businesses (5.11, BOA, PrimaLoft) posted Q4 gains — positive for segment momentum but not large enough yet to offset consolidated declines. 5.11, BOA and PrimaLoft Post Q4 Gains in CODI’s Branded Consumer Segment
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership activity is mixed — several funds added large positions while others reduced exposure. This creates both buying support and potential selling pressure depending on future flows. Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results missed expectations: revenue and EPS came in below consensus and the company reported a net loss and a sharp EPS swing, which is the primary catalyst for today’s share decline. Investors were surprised by the magnitude of the miss. Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Portfolio pressure from certain segments — sports brands had a tumultuous year, adding short‑term volatility and increasing the need for divestitures or operational fixes. Compass Diversified Sports Brands Close Tumultuous Year
- Neutral Sentiment: For detail and management commentary, see the full Q4 earnings release and call transcript to assess specifics on divestiture timing, segment outlooks, and capital allocation. Compass Diversified (CODI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.
The firm has a market cap of $564.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.
Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.
Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.
