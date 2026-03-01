abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.0510. Approximately 1,280,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,207,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile physical buying and bullish outlooks: Eric Sprott told Kitco he sees a potential “$300 silver squeeze” and has been buying physical/mining exposure, reinforcing a narrative of tight physical supply and strong demand for silver. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Broad precious‑metals bid: FXEmpire reports silver jumped ~6% on rising safe‑haven demand (geopolitical tensions, U.S. PPI data), which tends to lift silver ETFs like SIVR as investors seek spot/physical exposure. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6 Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: ETF structural advantage: A Seeking Alpha note highlights SIVR as a low‑cost physical‑silver ETF proxy, which can attract flows from cost‑sensitive investors as silver rallies. SIVR: The Cheapest ETF Proxy On Physical Silver
- Positive Sentiment: Falling short interest reduces downward pressure: Short interest in SIVR fell ~31% in February to ~1.47M shares (≈1.9% of float), lowering the potential for a short‑squeeze reversal and indicating fewer traders betting against the ETF (short ratio ≈0.3 days).
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop supportive but mixed: Analysts note gold’s renewed outperformance versus the dollar (Deutsche Bank), a bullish backdrop that often lifts silver; however Fed policy and tariffs remain uncertain variables for metals. Gold back in outperformance mode, silver surge adds to bullish case
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term investor interest: Coverage showing multi‑year returns for SIVR supports structural demand from buy‑and‑hold investors rather than short‑term traders. If You Invested $100 In abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock 5 Years Ago…
- Negative Sentiment: Market‑structure disruption: A CME outage briefly derailed a silver rally, creating confusion, halted price discovery and heightened intraday volatility — a risk for ETF investors relying on futures/clearing liquidity. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profit‑taking and volatility: Recent reports flagged intraday profit‑taking and a prior ~2.5% dip in silver, signaling that short‑term pullbacks remain possible even amid a broader rally. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 2.5 Amid Profit‑Taking
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
