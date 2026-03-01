abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.0510. Approximately 1,280,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,207,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,728 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

