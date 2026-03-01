iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $66.2020, with a volume of 21548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs). The objective of the Index is to represent relatively large and liquid REITs that may benefit from consolidation and securitization of the United States real estate industry.

