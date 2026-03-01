Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 828,771 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 574,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

BOTZ opened at $39.02 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

