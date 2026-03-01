Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.2125 and last traded at $13.18. 336,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 468,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on LYSDY. UBS Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lynas Rare Earths presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.
Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.
