Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $30.2060. 35,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 29,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nanobiotix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTX

Nanobiotix Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.