Insider Selling: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $7,237,508.72 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $157.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.57. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

