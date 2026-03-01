Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,165 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, UBS Group cut Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

