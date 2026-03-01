Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 419,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 268,478 shares.The stock last traded at $43.8650 and had previously closed at $47.46.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Walker & Dunlop

Here are the key news stories impacting Walker & Dunlop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Walker & Dunlop outlines $3.50–$4.00 EPS guidance

Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes shares are falling on the results; the stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its one‑year low, which can amplify downside while investors reassess valuation and the timing of asset sales. Why Walker & Dunlop Shares Are Falling Today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $340.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.