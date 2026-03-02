GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,741 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 7,365 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 4.30% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QCML opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

About GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

