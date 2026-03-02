John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,873 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 16,507 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 332,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 243,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 143,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

HPF stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

