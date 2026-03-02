HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,877,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 666,448 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 17,371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3,670.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 512,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,770,000 after purchasing an additional 499,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.62, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,668.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,947 shares of company stock worth $134,949,330. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

