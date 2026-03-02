Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $136.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4%
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,105,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: EPS of $-0.73 vs. consensus of $-0.79 and revenue of $57.25M (y/y revenue +36.9%). The beat supports commercial traction for IMCIVREE. Zacks: Rhythm Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target raise: Citizens JMP raised its price target to $176 and kept a “market outperform” rating, signaling strong upside to Street models. Benzinga: Citizens JMP raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst raise: Guggenheim lifted its target to $143 and maintained a “buy” rating, adding another constructive analyst signal. Benzinga: Guggenheim raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Near‑term clinical/regulatory catalysts remain: PDUFA goal date for the sNDA in acquired hypothalamic obesity on March 20, plus March topline readouts from Phase 3 programs (EMANATE and a Japanese cohort) that could significantly re‑rate the story. GlobeNewswire: Rhythm Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst trim but still constructive: Wells Fargo cut its target to $136 but kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence despite a smaller upside. Benzinga: Wells Fargo lowers PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its target to $139 but maintained a “buy”—another sign that sell‑side views remain broadly positive even as models are adjusted. TickerReport: Needham lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: Large near‑term spending guide: Rhythm told investors it expects $385M–$415M in 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses as hypothalamic‑obesity (HO) launch preparations accelerate — higher burn that may pressure margins and cash runway in the near term. Seeking Alpha: Rhythm anticipates $385M–$415M in 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.
The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.
