iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,531,973 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 22,460,064 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458,085 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

