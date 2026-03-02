Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 954 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 1,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XMLV opened at $66.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $784.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,068,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 992,830 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 132,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,067.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.