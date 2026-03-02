Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,473 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 7,018 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.