Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,085 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 51,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 185,127 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCD opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

