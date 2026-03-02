Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) vs. Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Critical Review

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 3.00% 0.67% 0.28% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 1 1 1 3.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modiv Industrial and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Gadsden Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.40 $6.02 million ($0.26) -59.60 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modiv Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.76, suggesting that its stock price is 976% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.