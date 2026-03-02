Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI) Drops By 21.8%

Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,467 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 29th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
XRMI stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.35. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.
Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%.
About Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis. XRMI was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
