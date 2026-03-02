Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.16. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

