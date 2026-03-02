Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,683 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 29th total of 27,723 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 146,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

The Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income by investing globally across multiple asset classes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, VGI is managed by a team of investment professionals at Virtus Investment Partners who draw on global research capabilities to construct a portfolio of income-producing securities.

The fund’s primary strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

