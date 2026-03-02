Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $11.33 on Monday. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

