Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAC shares. National Bank Financial set a $47.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Camden National from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Stock Down 4.3%

CAC stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Camden National had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 13,790.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 15,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company’s offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.