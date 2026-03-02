Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JonesTrading dropped their target price on Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Geo Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of GEO stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $707.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.23 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Geo Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Geo Group by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geo Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 1,273.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 271,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

