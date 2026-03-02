Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.2143.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company action: Ramaco declared a Class B stock dividend and said it is advancing its minerals business — a corporate-development move that could support long‑term asset value and shareholder liquidity.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target from $40 to $30 but kept an "outperform" rating — the PT cut reduces upside expectations but the rating and remaining PT still imply substantial potential upside from current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Ramaco reported Q4 EPS that beat by $0.02 but posted a large revenue miss (revenue down ~25% YoY) and remained unprofitable for the quarter — mixed operational signals (EPS beat small; top-line weakness and negative margins remain). See the earnings release and slide deck for details.

Neutral Sentiment: Estimate revision: Northland Securities lowered its Q3 FY2026 EPS forecast slightly (from $0.02 to $0.01), indicating modest downward revisions to near‑term profitability expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Multiple law firms have announced a class-action filing and are soliciting lead plaintiffs for an alleged securities-fraud case covering purchases between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 31, 2026. These coordinated filings (Glancy, Bronstein/Gewirtz, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Rosen, etc.) create ongoing litigation risk and a headline-driven selling pressure for the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

