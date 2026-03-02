Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,983. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

