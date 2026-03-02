Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 27.6%

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Arlo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Arlo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Arlo reported $0.22 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $141.3M vs. ~$135.6M expected, driving the immediate positive reaction. Zacks: ARLO Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat: Arlo reported $0.22 EPS vs. $0.16 expected and revenue of $141.3M vs. ~$135.6M expected, driving the immediate positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Subscription & ARR acceleration: Subscription sales surged ~39% y/y with ARR and subscriptions up ~30%, and management highlighted a large improvement in non‑GAAP gross margins — evidence that recurring revenue is lifting profitability. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full-Year Results

Subscription & ARR acceleration: Subscription sales surged ~39% y/y with ARR and subscriptions up ~30%, and management highlighted a large improvement in non‑GAAP gross margins — evidence that recurring revenue is lifting profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised near-term guide: Arlo gave Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.170–$0.230 (consensus ~$0.12) and revenue guidance above Street forecasts, signaling confidence in demand and margin trends. MarketBeat: Guidance & Call

Raised near-term guide: Arlo gave Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.170–$0.230 (consensus ~$0.12) and revenue guidance above Street forecasts, signaling confidence in demand and margin trends. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & transcript highlight strategy: Management emphasized product roadmap, privacy positioning and subscription bundling as growth drivers — items that support the thesis but will take time to fully monetize. Yahoo: Q4 Transcript

Earnings call & transcript highlight strategy: Management emphasized product roadmap, privacy positioning and subscription bundling as growth drivers — items that support the thesis but will take time to fully monetize. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and coverage: Several outlets flagged the company’s “privacy edge” narrative heading into earnings—interesting for differentiation but not an immediate financial catalyst. Investing.com: Privacy Angle

Analyst previews and coverage: Several outlets flagged the company’s “privacy edge” narrative heading into earnings—interesting for differentiation but not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability caveats: Trailing P/E is extremely high and reported net margin/ROE remain modest (net margin ~0.8%, ROE ~2%), while some consensus figures still show a negative full‑year EPS view—risks if subscription growth slows. MarketBeat: Stock Metrics

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $1,171,556.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,011,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,729.52. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $385,992.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 427,044 shares of company stock worth $5,529,128 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

