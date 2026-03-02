Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 target price (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $410.14 on Monday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $623.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lowered its price target but kept an “outperform” rating (PT cut to $500), signaling some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside despite the recent miss. Oppenheimer PT/Rating

Oppenheimer lowered its price target but kept an “outperform” rating (PT cut to $500), signaling some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside despite the recent miss. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422 target (down from $572), reflecting a more cautious stance but not a full downgrade; this indicates mixed analyst conviction. RBC note

RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $422 target (down from $572), reflecting a more cautious stance but not a full downgrade; this indicates mixed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Chemed issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25 (roughly in line but slightly below consensus), and said ~55% of 2026 earnings are likely back‑half weighted as it executes transition initiatives — guidance tempers but does not eliminate investor concern. Earnings release / guidance

Chemed issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $23.25–$24.25 (roughly in line but slightly below consensus), and said ~55% of 2026 earnings are likely back‑half weighted as it executes transition initiatives — guidance tempers but does not eliminate investor concern. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings and conference-call transcripts were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, others); these provide management commentary on margin compression, VITAS trends and cash‑flow dynamics for investors doing deeper diligence. Earnings call transcript

Full Q4 earnings and conference-call transcripts were posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, others); these provide management commentary on margin compression, VITAS trends and cash‑flow dynamics for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights the headline: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus, margins contracted and the FY‑2026 EPS outlook came in below street expectations — the earnings shock was the primary catalyst for the sharp share drop. Zacks: Earnings & margins miss

Zacks highlights the headline: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus, margins contracted and the FY‑2026 EPS outlook came in below street expectations — the earnings shock was the primary catalyst for the sharp share drop. Negative Sentiment: Detailed quarter metrics (QuiverQuant) show revenue and EPS declines, steeper drops in operating cash flow and lower cash balances — these raise near‑term liquidity and execution risk concerns for investors. QuiverQuant: Financial details

Detailed quarter metrics (QuiverQuant) show revenue and EPS declines, steeper drops in operating cash flow and lower cash balances — these raise near‑term liquidity and execution risk concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims tied to Chemed executives — potential litigation risk can amplify selling pressure and valuation uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investigation notice

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into possible claims tied to Chemed executives — potential litigation risk can amplify selling pressure and valuation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut Chemed to neutral after the Q4 miss — another sign of weakening analyst conviction that can pressure sentiment until evidence of margin/cash‑flow stabilization appears. MSN / BofA note

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

