Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Shares of UIS opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Unisys has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti materially raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $1.22 (from $0.81) and increased several later‑year quarterly estimates, signaling a stronger recovery trajectory beyond 2026. This supports a more bullish medium‑term view for Unisys. FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Unisys Issued By Sidoti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unisys by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 574,360 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,896 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 744.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 725.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 178,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

