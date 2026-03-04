BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE Shares Purchased by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 299.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of eCIO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. eCIO Inc. owned 0.45% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Holcombe Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

XONE opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $715.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s payout ratio is presently -225.53%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.