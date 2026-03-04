eCIO Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

eCIO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. eCIO Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $143.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -248.31 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

