eCIO Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

eCIO Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,981 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. eCIO Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,454,000 after acquiring an additional 332,157 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

