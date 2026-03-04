Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $171.51 and a one year high of $262.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

