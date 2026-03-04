iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is eCIO Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

eCIO Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

