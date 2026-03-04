Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $448.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

