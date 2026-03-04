Claro Advisors LLC Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.11 and a 200-day moving average of $620.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Large monthly ETF inflows signal continued demand for equity ETFs, supporting core products like VOO as investors add passive broad-market exposure. Equity ETFs Added $110 Billion in February – See the Leading ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Argues broad-market ETFs remain the preferred long-term choice versus speculative assets (e.g., Bitcoin), which supports demand for VOO among buy-and-hold investors. Better Buy in 2026: Bitcoin or a Broad-Market ETF?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparison of SPY vs. VOO highlights differences in liquidity and structure; useful for allocation decisions but not a near-term catalyst for VOO’s price direction. Better S&P 500 ETF: State Street’s SPY vs. Vanguard’s VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/stock-level earnings (Best Buy beat) can lift parts of the S&P 500, but single-stock moves are unlikely to reverse a broad market sell-off driving VOO lower today. Best Buy tops S&P 500 after earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Vanguard’s VOOV (S&P 500 Value ETF) is informational for style tilts but doesn’t materially change demand for the core S&P 500 ETF (VOO) in the immediate term. Should Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Hedge funds (Citadel) outperforming the S&P in a choppy month highlights alternative strategies but is not a direct driver of VOO flows. Citadel’s various hedge funds rise in February, beating the S&P 500 in a choppy month
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market headlines point to VOO weakness tied to escalating fighting in the Middle East, which is prompting risk-off positioning and selling across U.S. equities. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/3/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Strait of Hormuz closure and related geopolitical escalation sent futures sharply lower, triggering broader market declines that pressure VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Early-morning futures and market commentary show continued volatility and selling pressure across indices tied to geopolitical risk, amplifying downside for benchmark ETFs like VOO. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecast – US Indices Struggle Early on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Additional market notes from earlier in the week show futures sliding amid the Iran-U.S. conflict, reinforcing the risk-off backdrop that’s pressuring VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Slide Amid War Against Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier pre-market notes tied VOO weakness to geopolitical developments (U.S./Israel/region tensions), indicating a multi-day risk-off trend rather than an idiosyncratic VOO issue. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/2/2026?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.