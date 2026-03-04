Claro Advisors LLC Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.11 and a 200-day moving average of $620.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.