eCIO Inc. Has $14 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

eCIO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.