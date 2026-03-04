eCIO Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xtrackers S&P Dividend Aristocrats Screened ETF $SNPD

eCIO Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers S&P Dividend Aristocrats Screened ETF (BATS:SNPD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Xtrackers S&P Dividend Aristocrats Screened ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. eCIO Inc. owned about 52.25% of Xtrackers S&P Dividend Aristocrats Screened ETF worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS:SNPD opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. Xtrackers S&P Dividend Aristocrats Screened ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

The Xtrackers S&P ESG Dividend Aristocrats ETF (SNPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies with consistent dividend increases that are screened for certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The index is weighted based on annual dividend yield. SNPD was launched on Nov 9, 2022 and is managed by Xtrackers.

