eCIO Inc. Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. eCIO Inc. owned 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 321,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

