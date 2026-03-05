ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAVMY stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a leading Dutch banking institution headquartered in Amsterdam. The bank traces its origins to the 1991 merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and AMRO Bank, forming one of the Netherlands’ largest financial services providers. Over the decades, ABN AMRO has developed a comprehensive portfolio of banking and financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The bank operates across several core segments, including retail banking, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate & institutional banking.

