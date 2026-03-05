First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Materion Corporation $MTRN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Materion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Materion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Materion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Materion Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $172.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $710,614.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,907.60. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $595,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,171.90. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.