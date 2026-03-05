CI Investments Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 891,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:GXO opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

