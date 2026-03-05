Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.12.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.28. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total transaction of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Article Title

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Positive Sentiment: Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Article Title

Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Article Title

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Article Title

Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Article Title

Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Article Title

Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Negative Sentiment: Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Article Title

Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades/holding calls (e.g., Zacks moved to “hold”, Baird neutral) add to selling momentum from momentum traders and funds that track ratings/flows. Article Title

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

