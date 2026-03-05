UBS Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.12.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Article Title

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Positive Sentiment: Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Article Title

Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Article Title

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Article Title

Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Article Title

Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Article Title

Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Negative Sentiment: Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Article Title

Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades/holding calls (e.g., Zacks moved to “hold”, Baird neutral) add to selling momentum from momentum traders and funds that track ratings/flows. Article Title

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

