CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $154.94.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

