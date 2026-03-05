Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,614 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 8,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

