Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 and last traded at GBX 307, with a volume of 968494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.